Home»Sport»Soccer

LARRY RYAN: Eamon Dunphy was never imprisoned by facts

Saturday, July 28, 2018

Japan’s meeting with Russia at the 2002 World Cup produced one of Eamon Dunphy’s most famous RTÉ moments.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Eamon DunphySportsPunditRTE
Comment on this story here

More in this Section

Gaelic football still the game they love to hate


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

SSE Airtricity League round-up: Cork City back on top after win over Bray

GAA decision due tomorrow on hosting of Liam Miller tribute

Cian O'Connor to miss Dublin Horse Show

The RTÉ promo for Cork v Limerick builds the hype beautifully

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 25, 2018

    • 3
    • 16
    • 21
    • 29
    • 36
    • 47
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »