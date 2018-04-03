EA Sports Cup round-up: Bohs teach students a lesson

Bohemians came from 2-0 down to beat UCD 5-3 in a penalty shootout after extra-time at Dalymount Park to advance to the quarter-finals of the EA Sports Cup as the wet weather wreaked havoc with yesterday’s schedule, forcing the postponement of five of the competition’s eight fixtures.

The second-round games between Waterford and Cork City, St Patrick’s Athletic v holders Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers v Longford Town, and Limerick v Cobh Ramblers, along with the rescheduled first-round clash between non-league St Mochta’s and Drogheda United, all fell victim to waterlogged pitches.

In the only other games played yesterday, Derry City came from behind to beat Finn Harps 2-1 in Ballybofey in the north-west derby while Sligo Rovers won 1-0 at Galway United.

Unbeaten and top of the First Division, UCD didn’t lack for confidence as they ran up a 2-0 half-time lead against a Bohs side showing 10 changes from Friday’s 3-0 defeat at Dundalk.

A sublime through ball from Daire O’Connor found the run of Yousef Mahdy and he drilled a low shot into the far corner of the net for the lead on 21 minutes.

UCD doubled their advantage with another superbly contrived goal on 34 minutes, Gary O’Neill beginning and finished the move.

The College skipper worked a long-range one-two with O’Connor, collecting the return pass before curling a right-foot shot to the top corner of the net.

Bohs got back into the game nine minutes after the interval, Danny Grant threading a ball through for Eoghan Stokes to confidently fire low past goalkeeper Conor Kearns.

And the Gypsies were level on 83 minutes when JJ Lunney scored emphatically from a penalty after Grant was pulled down by Darragh Corcoran.

With extra-time failing to separate the sides, Bohs won 5-3 on penalties. Colin McCabe made the crucial save from Paul Doyle before Stokes sent Kearns the wrong way to put Bohs through.

Striker Adam Morgan scored the only goal of the game at Eamonn Deacy Park to see Sligo through against First Division Galway.

Sligo broke the deadlock against the run of play on 81 minutes.

Galway keeper Tadhg Ryan could only parry a free kick from Rhys McCabe and Morgan was alert to head home the rebound.

Substitute Rory Patterson volleyed a 63rd minute winner from a Ronan Curtis cross to put Derry through 2-1 at Finn Harps.

Skipper Ciaran Coll had given First Division Harps an 11th minute lead when turning home Mark Timlin’s cross.

Midfielder Aaron McEneff, who scored twice in last Friday’s league win over St Patrick’s Athletic, levelled when winning and duly converting a 29th minute penalty.

The FAI last night rescheduled yesterday’s postponed ties with four re-fixed for next Monday.

The first-round tie between Drogheda United and St Mochta’s has been fixed for United Park next Monday, April 9.

It’s how the fixture was originally set and has reverted back following a request from St Mochta’s.

The Limerick v Cobh Ramblers, St Patrick’s Athletic v Dundalk, and Waterford v Cork City second-round ties will also be played next Monday.

The other outstanding tie between Shamrock Rovers and Longford Town is re-fixed for Monday, April 23.

EA SPORTS Cup Fixtures (7.45pm)

Monday, April 9

First Round

Drogheda United v St Mochta’s

Second Round

Limerick v Cobh Ramblers

St Patrick’s Athletic v Dundalk

Waterford v Cork City

Monday, April 23

Shamrock Rovers v Longford Town