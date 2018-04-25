Home»Sport»Soccer

Dunne tunes up for China Open with a zither

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Paul Dunne tuned up for this week’s Volvo China Open by taking up the challenge of playing a traditional Chinese zither in Beijing.

Paul Dunne gets to grips with a traditional Chinese zither on the eve of the Volvo China Open in Beijing. Picture: Richard Castka

Dunne is in the Chinese capital for the tournament that gets underway tomorrow at the Beijing Huairou Topwin Golf and Country Club.

And during a break from tournament practice, he received an impromptu musical lesson from Sven De Smet, Chairman of the board of directors of the Volvo China Open.

Although his musical talent left a little to be desired, the Irishman – runner-up earlier this month at the Open de Espana – enjoyed the experience.

“I’ve never come across an instrument like this before and I wanted to pick it up and play it like a guitar… not that I can play the guitar anyway!” he said.

“But it’s great to get the chance to do things like this when we travel, as tournaments often have the habit of running into each other without a break. This has been a fun experience and gave us a taste of the local culture.”



© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

SportGolfPaul Dunne

Related Articles

Two Scots arrested as cyber attack for hire website is shut down

Watch: Westmeath woman wows wedding guests with Cotton Eye Joe dance routine

Electric organ may have caused church fire

Call for expert’s help on Scouting Ireland scandal

More in this Section

How vision and passion put swinging southwest on the map

‘It’s all in the past,’ claims Na as he hits back at slow play taunts

Máiréad passes Lahinch test with flying colours

Consistent O’Flaherty forges clear of rivals


Breaking Stories

Caster Semenya facing daily pills or more miles as IAAF reinstates hormone limit

Ireland's Daina Moorehouse takes gold at European Youth Championships

George North relishing 'new chapter' as he joins the Ospreys

Steven Gerrard still celebrates Liverpool goals as if he were on the pitch

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 21, 2018

    • 9
    • 12
    • 19
    • 20
    • 29
    • 36
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »