Dunne tunes up for China Open with a zither

Paul Dunne tuned up for this week’s Volvo China Open by taking up the challenge of playing a traditional Chinese zither in Beijing.

Dunne is in the Chinese capital for the tournament that gets underway tomorrow at the Beijing Huairou Topwin Golf and Country Club.

And during a break from tournament practice, he received an impromptu musical lesson from Sven De Smet, Chairman of the board of directors of the Volvo China Open.

Although his musical talent left a little to be desired, the Irishman – runner-up earlier this month at the Open de Espana – enjoyed the experience.

“I’ve never come across an instrument like this before and I wanted to pick it up and play it like a guitar… not that I can play the guitar anyway!” he said.

“But it’s great to get the chance to do things like this when we travel, as tournaments often have the habit of running into each other without a break. This has been a fun experience and gave us a taste of the local culture.”