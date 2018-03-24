Duffus on the double as Blues slip into second spot

Waterford FC 2 Shamrock Rovers 1... Courtney Duffus netted a brace in front of an attendance of 3, 010 as Waterford FC won against ten-man Shamrock Rovers in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division as the Blues picked up a massive win to move into second spot in the table.

Garry Comerford nearly put through his own net again on three minutes when Trevor Clarke got free down the left channel before whipping the ball across the face of goal and it was Lawrence Vigouroux that had to dive full length to keep out the deflected slice from the defender.

Shamrock Rovers were reduced to ten men by referee Paul McLaughlin on ten minutes when Ally Gilchrist picked up two yellow cards in the space of a minute after he was cautioned for fouls on Dean O’Halloran and Courtney Duffus.

The home side had a big chance to take the lead on 18 minutes when Courtney Duffus was released down the left channel by Paul Keegan before crossing for Gavan Holohan but his first time left-footed shot flew over Tomer Chencinski.

Courtney Duffus gave the Blues the breakthrough goal on 33 minutes when Dylan Barnett whipped in a cross from the left that wasn’t cleared by Luke Byrne and it was centre forward that turned superbly to fire under the body of keeper Tomer Chencinski.

Rovers levelled the tie less than two minutes later when Greg Bolger laid the ball into the path of Graham Burke on the right side of the penalty area and he beat Lawrence Vigouroux with a sweet left-footed finish that went in with the aid of the left-hand post from 18 yards.

A third goal in a pulsating four minutes arrived for the hosts as they got their noses back in front when Stanley Aborah nicked the ball off Lee Grace got on the right before feeding Gavan Holohan who in turn crossed for Duffus to drill the ball under the body of Chencinski.

Ronan Finn had a great chance to level the tie three minutes later when he rose to get on the end of a dangerous corner kick but Vigouroux saved from close range before Holohan headed a Paul Keegan right- wing corner kick on 64 minutes.

Bastien Héry did have a half chance for the Blues two minutes later when he got free down the left but his effort flashed wide of the target as the home side held out for a massive three points in front of their own support.

WATERFORD FC:

Vigouroux, Kavanagh, Webster, Comerford, Barnett; Hery, Aborah, Holohan (Puri ’85), Keegan; O’Halloran (Akinade ’53), Duffus (Kasmi ’77)

SHAMROCK ROVERS:

Chencinski; Boyle, Grace, Gilchrist, Clarke (Byrne ’31) (Bone ’51), Finn, Bolger; Coustrain (Lopes ’12), Burke, Miele; Carr

Referee:

Paul McLaughlin