Over the last while, I’ve been listening to Alan O’Mara’s excellent podcast ‘Real Talks’.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
Galway must root out any idea that things will just happen
Is it a west of Ireland thing, this lack of killer instinct?
Why Clare ‘needs to hates’ those Cork boys a bit more
Breaking Stories
Jack Wilshere makes West Ham move
5 things to look out for at the World Cup on Tuesday
Phones and tablets to be allowed at Wimbledon so fans can follow World Cup
Wayne Pivac to replace Warren Gatland as Wales head coach next year
Lifestyle
New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job