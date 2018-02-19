Donal Moloney: Our intentions were to take this league really seriously

The Banner are not hiding their league intentions.

Unlike last spring when their Ballyea contingent were club tied and a new management were getting their feet under the table, they’ve very few distractions this time around and are seeking to capitalise on that.

No surprise then that they are the sole county in Division 1A who’ve yet to drop points.

“We wanted to set out our stall and do well,” said joint-manager Donal Moloney, “this time last year we were probably playing catch up and on the back-foot.

“The first-half was really good, played some great hurling. But second-half, our conversion rate dropped a lot and it is something we will have to work on.

“Cork were going to come at us, there was no way we were going to score in the second half what we did in the first. We weren’t going to get 32 points against them. They came right back at us and were probably unhappy with how the first-half went.”

Said John Meyler: “We didn’t play at all for the last 20 minutes of the first-half. Clare hit a purple patch and got some really good scores. Their support play was better, their touch was better, they were sharper.

“Our forwards were poor today, there was a lack of appetite in the first-half. We need to drive on more.”

What could have stemmed the tide was the goal chance presented to Seamus Harnedy.

“We were six down at the time and he should have finished it.

“Not taking goal chances was a problem against Kilkenny, it was a problem against Wexford.

“Clare are had a couple of goal chances too but our backs defended really well.

“Seán O’Donoghue at corner-back, who I thought was excellent, defended very well.

“You have to take those chances and Séamus didn’t.

“We were solid in the second-half but didn’t get the goal we needed.”

Allianz HL Division 1A: Clare: 0-23, Cork 0-19