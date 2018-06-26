Donal Moloney made to sweat as appeal goes to Croke Park

Clare co-manager Donal Moloney should learn today whether he will be able to man the sideline in this Sunday’s Munster SHC final against Cork in Thurles.

Moloney was mentioned in referee Paud O’Dwyer’s report for a minor interference with linesman Johnny Murphy and the Tipperary management at the end of Clare’s provincial win in Semple Stadium earlier this month.

Along with David Reidy, Moloney travelled to Croke Park on Saturday to make his case to the Central Hearings Committee (CHC).

While the CHC chose to overrule the one-match ban recommended for Reidy after his exchange with Diarmaid Byrnes in Ennis last Sunday week thus freeing him up to take on the Rebels, the CHC reserved judgement on Moloney’s fate.

Moloney played down the incident at Clare’s Munster final press briefing last Wednesday: “I would always have respected officials and opposing team managers.

We’ve great relationships with opposing team managements.

But he added that whatever the CHC’s decision was he would respect it.

