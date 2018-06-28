The dispute between Kildare and the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) regarding the venue for their round 3 qualifier fixture against Mayo has been resolved.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
Related Articles
Seán Kelly: GAA must learn lessons from Newbridge fiasco
#NewbridgeOrNowhere produces hilarious memes in response to match fixture drama
More in this Section
How ‘anti-congestion’ zones could help our GAA stars shine
Breaking Stories
Gareth Southgate said permutations were ‘half the fun’ before taking England job
Where it all went wrong for Germany at the World Cup
Highs and lows of the World Cup group stages so far
Cardiff confirm signing of goalkeeper Alex Smithies from QPR
Lifestyle
New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job