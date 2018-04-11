Diarmuid Doody lone survivor from 2017 as Rebels face Déise battle

Goalkeeper Diarmuid Doody is the only survivor from last year’s Munster U17 football competition as Cork begin their campaign in the new minor grade tonight against Waterford in Páirc Uí Rinn (throw-in 7pm).

From this year, minor has changed from U18 to U17, and last year provincial and All-Ireland championships were held to cater for those players who would missing out on the minor grade.

With county development squads also playing at U16, the U17 panels were largely confined to players on the age, meaning that Doody, sub goalkeeper last year, was the only Cork panellist who was also playing at U16 level.

The Rebels reached the Munster U17 final, losing to Kerry.

Centre-forward Dylan O’Sullivan is the only representative from last year’s Rebel Óg U16 Premier 1 FC winners St Finbarr’s, and he is joined in coach Bobbie O’Dwyer’s side by two key attackers in wing-forward Hugh Murphy and Evan Cooke from Éire Óg and Ballincollig respectively.

Centre-back Diarmaid Phelan from Aghada captains the side while also included in the defence is Nemo Rangers’ Eoin Nation, son of two-time All-Ireland-winner Tony.

Last year, Cork entered two teams in the Munster U16 football competition, with one of them claiming the plate title.

Cork (Munster MFC v Waterford):

D Doody (Buttevant); D Connolly (Glanworth), D Buckley (Newcestown), C O’Donovan (Glanmire); F Cronin (Cullen), D Phelan (Aghada), E Nation (Nemo Rangers); N Hartnett (Douglas), R Lombard (Ballyhooly); H Murphy (Éire Óg), D O’Sullivan (St Finbarr’s), E Cooke (Ballincollig); S McDonnell (Mallow), A Ó Luasa (Naomh Abán), C Corbett (Clyda Rovers).

Subs:

M White (Douglas), D Harte (Douglas), D O’Shea (Valley Rovers), N Lordan (Ballinora), J O’Shea (Urhan), A Whelton (Castlehaven), J Harte (Douglas), G Carey (Buttevant), M O’Neill (Buttevant).

Waterford (Munster MFC v Cork):

N McSweeney (Gaultier); C Foley (Ballinacourty), S Boyce (The Nire), S Lennon (Brickey Rangers); L Power (Kilgobnet), T Walsh (Rathgormack), L Fennell (Stradbally); C Browne (Brickey Rangers), J Power (Rathgormack); A Ryan (The Nire), L Walsh (The Nire), S Ronayne (Brickey Rangers); N O’Keeffe (De La Salle), M Ó Floinn (Old Parish), R Elliffe (Rathgormack).

Subs:

P Dunwoody (Kilrossanty), H Griffin (Ballinameela), A Behan (Kilrossanty), T Mooney (Kill), P Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty), S Walsh (The Nire), K Taylor (St Saviours), J Lombard (Brickey Rangers), S Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty), A Power (Ardmore).

Limerick (Munster MFC v Clare):

K Walsh (Ballysteen); S Bradshaw (Pallasgreen), C Carey (Claughan), M O’Hanrahan (Monaleen); L Scannell (Fr Caseys), T Lyons (Croom), D O’Keeffe (Kilpeacon); J Molyneaux (Dromcollogher Broadford), J Hayes (St Kieran’s); K O’Kelly (Granagh/Ballingarry), L Gleeson (Newcastlewest), B Foley (Newcastlewest); P O’Shaughnessy (Ballysteen), E Murphy (Fr Caseys), P Gallagher (Rathkeale).

Subs:

R McElligott (Mungret), R O’Connor (Newcastlewest), R O’Connell (Fr Caseys), L Gammell (Ballysteen), M Shanahan (St Kieran’s), A McMahon (St Patrick’s), D Kearns (St Senan’s), D Maloney (St Kieran’s), K Guinea (St Kieran’s).