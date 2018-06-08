Delaney: It’s time for the Cats to step up

JJ Delaney has challenged Kilkenny to step up against Wexford tomorrow and led the county to a Leinster final.

Nothing but a win will seal the Cats a date with Galway in Croke Park on July 1 and seven-time All-Star Delaney wants to see a major improvement from their last outing against the Tribesmen.

“To a man Kilkenny have to stand up. They didn’t score a point from play in the second half against Galway. No matter what team you are that’s not good enough.

“Walter Walsh got a goal to put a bit of a gloss and respectability on the scoreline. But Kilkenny will know themselves that wasn’t good enough. They had the weekend off and I’m sure they will be training hard.

“Brian Cody will expect attitude and performance from every game. A work-rate which wasn’t there, I don’t know why, but he will demand that coming up against Wexford. They will sit down study the Wexford and Galway game and see where that goes. They know exactly what to expect from Wexford. The two teams have played each other so regularly in recent years.”

As Wexford face a fourth game in 21 days, Delaney agrees the schedule of the new provincial format needs changing. “The only drawback for this round robin is that there should be a break right slap bang in the middle of it. And everyone is off that week. Maybe they can tweak that this time next year. So you can get injuries right, you can get the guys that are not actually playing to get a good weeks training in as well.”

After being an unused substitute in Salthill last month, Richie Hogan is expected to make a return to action. A back injury has prevented the 2014 Hurler of the Year from lining out for the county so far this year.