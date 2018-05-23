Déise’s Maurice Shanahan free to face the Banner after red card

Maurice Shanahan is available to Waterford for Sunday’s Munster SHC clash with Clare despite being sent off in the county’s last competitive game.

The Lismore man is up for selection even though he was shown a red card in the Déise’s Division 1A relegation play-off defeat to Cork in March.

Shanahan was dismissed just 20 seconds after coming on in Páirc Uí Rinn for striking Cork defender Tim O’Mahoney. Twelve months previous, he had also been sent off in their Division 1A meeting in Walsh Park for an off-the-ball incident involving Dean Brosnan, which saw him banned for one match.

However, as Shanahan’s sending off in Cork occurred in a relegation play-off, he was handed a two-week ban, not a match-based penalty. Match-based suspensions, in operation for the National League and Championship proper, are not applicable to games such as promotion/relegation play-offs or tournaments.

The Official Guide reads: “A two weeks suspension for each non-applicable one match suspension shall be proposed/imposed in the same code and at the same level.

Under the GAA’s disciplinary rules, inter-county National League and Championship in the same calendar year are considered one and the same thing with black cards, double yellows, and red cards carried on from the league into the SFC and SHCs.

In 2013, Lar Corbett and JJ Delaney were expected to be suspended from their respective opening Championship games after they were sent off for striking each other in the Division 1 final. Corbett was due to miss the Munster semi-final against Limerick and Delaney the Leinster quarter-final date with Offaly.

It was found, because of a disciplinary case surrounding Longford footballer Barry Gilleran the previous month, the rule linking bans between the competitions had expired and thus the Tipperary and Kilkenny men escaped punishment. The loophole was closed at Congress the next year.