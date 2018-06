Hours after Sunday’s latest Munster SHC draw, Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh thumbed a message on the Waterford WhatsApp players group. Nodding to his fumble that led to Patrick Maher’s first goal, he claimed responsibility for the defeat but vowed to make amends against Limerick this Sunday and encouraged his team-mates to look ahead to the game.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers Sign In Not a member yet? Register here