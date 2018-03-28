Declan O’Donovan claims Tim White Cup at Rosscarbery

Declan O’Donovan is Tim White Cup champion after a classy performance against John O’Rourke and John O’Driscoll at Rosscarbery.

O’Driscoll got the best of the opening shots to the Mill cross, with O’Donovan second and O’Rourke third.

O’Rourke got a super second up the Mill hill to lead from O’Donovan and O’Driscoll. O’Driscoll regained the lead in the next exchange towards Mac’s lane. O’Rourke was back in front facing the priest’s house.

O’Donovan made the first serious break when he played a brilliant bowl past the priest’s house. O’Driscoll was short of the house with his and O’Rourke was in the middle, 30m shy of O’Donovan. O’Driscoll missed sight at Barry’s hill with his next. O’Rourke completely misplayed his and got a very short shot. O’Donovan seized the opened with a perfect bowl to sight.

He made the end of the first straight with his seventh. O’Driscoll missed that to fall a bowl behind, while O’Rourke kept the lead just under a bowl. O’Donovan had a clear bowl on both his opponents after another good bowl towards Barry’s lane. After the shots to the lane he still had almost a bowl on O’Rourke and was heading towards a second bowl on O’Driscoll.

He got another massive bowl from there, but O’Rourke beat it to keep the lead under a bowl. Although his next was not as good, O’Rourke made no gains as his reply was blocked.

O’Driscoll was now out of contention. O’Donovan then missed the finish line with his 12th throw. O’Rourke replied with a sensational bowl that went close to Cahermore cross. O’Donovan did well to beat it by 30m.

David Murphy won the Mother Hegarty Cup with almost two bowls to spare on Gavin Twohig at Lyre.

He was on the offensive from the off, reaching the forestry entrance in two. Twohig played both of his first two to the left. Murphy played a huge third shot to go a full bowl clear.

Twohig then missed the tunnel with his fifth. Murphy got another big bowl to extend his lead. He followed with another massive throw to take his lead to two bowls.

They both missed Crowley’s bend in the next shots. Murphy kept the lead over two in the next exchange. He was still two bowls clear after another two to McCarthy’s bend. He held that lead in two more past the big tree. They were both past the line in another two, where Twohig saved the second bowl.

Gary Daly denied Aidan Murphy in the last shot of a Pieta House benefit at Terelton. Murphy was 100m fore after three. Daly then gained traction and had a solid lead after eight to the garage. Murphy cut that to just 30m with a great 10th bowl to Foley’s. Murphy’s next was lucky and it cut Daly’s odds to just five metres. Daly increased his odds to 30m with his next.

Murphy then played a brilliant bowl, which regained him the lead by 10 metres. Daly was a shade lucky with his next which put him 30m fore again for the last shot. Murphy released a searing last bowl that looked a certain winner. Daly replied with a good one too, it got a nice touch off the bank to win by eight metres.

Michael Murphy scored a comprehensive win over Joseph Murphy in the North-East Junior A championship at Grenagh.

Joseph Murphy on the the opening tip by 15m. Michael Murphy hit the kerb with his second and Joseph took a commanding lead with a good bowl past the farm. Michael Murphy reduced the lead to 40m with a fine effort to the end of the footpath. Joseph Murphy pushed clear again with a good bowl to the S-bend.

Michael Murphy rallied with a super shot in the straight to win his first lead. He then took advantage of three poor shots by Joseph Murphy to go a bowl clear at Boula lane. He extended that to almost two with his next and Joseph Murphy retired.

Jimmy O’Donoghue bowled well to beat Adrian Callanan by well over a bowl at Templemichael in the Cork city Junior B championship. He opened with a good bowl. Callanan played his bowl left and missed it by 30m. O’Donoghue had almost a bowl after five to the white wall and held that lead to Sarsfield’s Court cross.

Callanan got a great bowl towards the green. That brought the lead under a bowl and gave him a chance to open the next bend in two to level the score. He missed the bend in two though and O’Donoghue was almost a bowl clear again. He raised the bowl at the novice line.

Brian Wilmot was brilliant at Béal na mBláth where he beat Paul Buckley by almost two bowls.