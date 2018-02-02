Debating Dylan Hartley since his 2016 England captaincy

The calls for England’s skipper to be dropped can continue. Inside the Red Rose’s camp, the Northampton Saints hooker is still the team’s leader.

From the day he was appointed as England captain in January 2016, Dylan Hartley has been questioned.

Pundits and supporters have raised concerns about the hooker’s disciplinary

record, his form and the continual progression of his main rival for a spot in the England team, Jamie George.

Ahead of this year’s Six Nations, the calls for Hartley to be dropped have been louder than ever.

Northampton Saints’ dire form has piled pressure on the 31-year-old and the backlash in the wake of their 50-21 defeat to Harlequins back in December was particularly strong.

“Captains lead by example and Dylan Hartley is not doing that at the moment,” said former England captain Lawrence Dallaglio.

“I don’t want to single out Dylan for criticism — but he is the Northampton captain and the England captain and that performance was simply not good enough. He was played off the park by [Harlequins hooker] Dave Ward.”

Another former England player, Austin Healey, was just as cutting when a few days later he discussed Hartley on BT Sport’s Rugby Tonight show.

“I think his performances for Saints don’t warrant a place in the Saints team, let alone the England team,” said Healey. “I don’t understand why he was made England captain. I don’t understand why he is England’s hooker.”

However, despite all that, Eddie Jones is unwavering in his support of Hartley.

The England head coach does not place too great a significance on players’ form for their clubs.

It spans from the belief and idea of certain individuals being ‘Test animals’, who raise their game when thrust onto the international stage.

It is why, perhaps, someone such as Don Armand is overlooked by Jones despite strong performances for Exeter Chiefs.

For Jones, it is about performing — and in Hartley’s case leading — in an England shirt.

“I don’t watch club rugby to assess them on how they play at clubs,” said Jones. “I watch club rugby to assess how they are going to play at international level, which is completely different.

“Some guys can be outstanding club players and be poor at international level. Some guys can be poor club players and outstanding international players.”

Form aside, there are still many who argue that Jamie George should be England’s hooker.

Over the past few seasons, he has been pivotal to Saracens’ European success, while he was also crucial for the British and Irish Lions during their tour to New Zealand last summer.

The fact George can be judged the best hooker on offer to four countries, but not his own speaks volumes about what Jones thinks of Hartley.

Hartley is his leader, his voice on the pitch, and that is something which cannot be undervalued or overlooked.

“It’s been a tough time for Dylan,” said Jones. “We have discussed it. When you are captain of a club that is struggling, a club that has just sacked their coach, it becomes a difficult time.

“But he’s got a clear role with England and that’s to be captain and to be the leader. He understands that. His value to us is as captain and he’ll be a fine captain for us.

“Your ability to communicate effectively with the referee is so important and he does that brilliantly. He’s been around a bit.

"He’s seen the bottom of the trough and he’s now surfing at the top of the crest and he appreciates relationships.

“He appreciates the opportunity of what he’s doing at the moment and he’s only going to grow as captain.”

While Hartley is valuable as a leader on the pitch, he is just as important off it too. That is something the media and supporters cannot see or quantify, but it is a huge reason why the hooker remains England’s skipper.

“Dylan works as hard as anyone I’ve seen in England camp,” said scrum-half Danny Care.

“He’s in meetings from the minute he wakes up to the minute he goes to bed — it is non-stop for him. It’s a tireless job and he does it brilliantly. He’s a great leader on and off the field, he gets the boys to bond and he leads by example.

“He leads all the meetings. He has knowledge inside and out on defence and attack. He has to know scrum-half plays and things a hooker shouldn’t have to know, but he makes sure he knows.”