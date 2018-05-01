Deadly Dundalk blitz St Pat’s

Dundalk 5 St Pat’s 0

Dundalk finally found their shooting boots in the second half as they brushed aside St Patrick’s Athletic in some style at Oriel Park last night to return to the summit of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table.

Coming into the game on the back of Friday’s defeat away to Cork City, Stephen Kenny’s side took the game to their opponents right from the off.

However, despite 12 attempts at goal in the first half they could find no breakthrough.

Patrick Hoban could have had a hat-trick as he was denied by Barry Murphy at point blank range after just five minutes before putting two further efforts wide, while Michael Duffy put two good chances into the side-netting as the Pat’s goal lived a charmed life.

Liam Buckley’s side rarely threatened but almost hit Dundalk with a sucker punch in the 37th minute when Dean Clarke skinned Sean Hoare on the left only to see his goalbound shot come off Jake Keegan, who was in an offside position meaning the effort was chalked off.

Given the number of efforts they missed in the first half, the home side had a huge stroke of luck in taking the lead just 29 seconds after the restart with Hoban’s scuffed effort going off the helpless Kevin Toner to wrongfoot Murphy and creep into the net.

Duffy then headed onto the crossbar before the second goal arrived on 53 minutes. A shot from Duffy came off Brian Gartland before dropping kindly to Hoban who swooped quickly to slot under Murphy.

Hoban then turned provider for his side’s third on 66 minutes when he laid off to Ronan Murray to curl a shot high into the net.

The pick of the goals then came on 83 minutes when Duffy made it 4-0 by cutting in from the left to curl a superb right foot effort into the top corner.

He then turned provider for the fifth as he squared for McGrath to tap home.

DUNDALK: Rogers; Hoare, Gartland, Cleary, Jarvis; O’Donnell, Benson; Mountney, Murray, Duffy; Hoban (Byrne 73) (McGrath 77).

ST PAT’S: Murphy, Madden, Toner, Desmond, Bermingham; Markey, Doona, Lennon, Kelly (Leahy 73), Clarke (C Byrne 76); Keegan (T Byrne 69).

Referee: P McLaughlin (Monaghan).