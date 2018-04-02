Davy Fitzgerald heaps plaudits on Cats

Wexford boss Davy Fitzgerald wasn’t hiding his feelings after Kilkenny beat his side by nine points in yesterday’s NHL semi-final.

“Extremely disappointed, Kilkenny bossed us completely today, they were absolutely, 100%the better team, and that’s not acceptable by us today.

“The bottom line is that they wanted it more than we did, and fair play to them, I thought they played great stuff today.

“They ran at us, they took us apart, I thought it was as good as I’ve seen them play in four or five years.

“I know it’s very early days, but if they play like that they’ll be right there as contenders.”

Fitzgerald was unhappy with his side’s work rate: “The thing was they got the ball out too easily from their defence.

“Our work rate wasn’t good enough today, one hundred per cent. We got it back to three points in the second half and then we missed an easy free in front of goal, it was like the wind went out of us.

“I’m just so disappointed for the Wexford supporters I feel we let them down today. I don’t say that too often but that’s how I feel and I said it to the boys inside, they know it themselves.

“They feel terrible. I can promise you there isn’t that much between ourselves and Kilkenny. That’s us flat out, they have a few to come back.” Fitzgerald acknowledged that Wexford had had just a week from the quarter-final compared to Kilkenny’s two weeks.

“Our intensity wasn’t the same today. I know they had two weeks’ break, we had one, but that shouldn’t make a difference.

“Last week was a really tough, hard encounter but definitely the intensity they played with today . . . I don’t know how much more they will improve to the championship. I thought they were as intense as they could be today and that was savage.”