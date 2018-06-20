Home»Sport»Soccer

SEAMUS O'TUAMA: David Murphy pips James O’Donovan in Munster thriller

Wednesday, June 20, 2018

David Murphy beat James O’Donovan in the last shot of an enthralling, top class Munster senior semi-final at Béal na mBláth on Sunday.

David Murphy

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Road BowlsDavid Murphy
Comment on this story here

Related Articles

Pork firm effluent at ‘fish-kill’ amount, court hears

Mobile home occupants to have a say

Accused ‘cannot recall’ fatal stabbing of his mother

Anger at revised electoral areas in county Cork


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Steven Gerrard begins Rangers regin with Europa League qualifier against FK Shkupi

West Ham sign Lukasz Fabianski from Swansea

Ireland to face New Zealand in November as autumn internationals announced

Contenders and hopefuls: 10 men who will be hoping to go all the way at Wimbledon

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 16, 2018

    • 6
    • 26
    • 27
    • 32
    • 45
    • 47
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »