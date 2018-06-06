Home»Sport»Soccer

David Meyler plans to ‘create history’ at Reading

Wednesday, June 06, 2018

Ireland midfielder David Meyler is planning to “create history” for his new club Reading after signing a two-year at the Royals yesterday.

David Meyler

Meyler, who turned 29 last week, was a free agent after leaving Hull last month.

“The focus is to get back to the Premier League and that’s what I’m here to do,” said Meyler.

I’m committed — I give 100% to everything I do. I’m coming here to get back to the Premier League and win promotion. That’s my aim, that’s the manager’s aim and that’s what I want to do.

“In my time at Hull I helped create history, I want to come here and create our own piece of history.”

Meyler is likely to be joined at the Royals by retired Ireland man John O’Shea, who is close to completing a move to the Madejski.


