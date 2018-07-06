What this World Cup could really do with is a team to capture the imagination, says Brendan O’Brien.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
Related Articles
Miranda: Kompany trying to hide Belgian fear
Lloris: ‘True leader’ Paul Pogba can rise to the moment for France
Three critical battles will decide the France v Uruguay winner
Head to head: Three critical battles to decide Belgium v Brazil
More in this Section
Home advantage is a prize worth fighting for
Breaking Stories
Out of sorts Muguruza dumped out of Wimbledon by inspired Van Uytvanck
Connacht Motor Club rally another victim of the heatwave
Irish Open Diary: Donegal outpost attracts big opening-day crowd
Remember me? Harrington backs up pre-Open pledge with craft and graft
Lifestyle
New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job