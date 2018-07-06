Home»Sport»Soccer

BRENDAN O'BRIEN: Dark horses are fine, but time for France to apply some gloss

Friday, July 06, 2018
By Brendan O’Brien

What this World Cup could really do with is a team to capture the imagination, says Brendan O’Brien.

