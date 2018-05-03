Home»Sport»Soccer

Damien Comer: ‘Dublin as defensive as Galway’

Thursday, May 03, 2018

By Eoghan Cormican

Sports Reporter

The Dublin footballers are every bit as defensive as Galway, Tribes captain Damien Comer has insisted.

Despite advancing to the Division 1 league final unbeaten, the westerners came in for sharp criticism over their defensive approach under Kevin Walsh.

Full-forward Comer says the negative commentary surrounding the team has been unjustified, given there were times during their league final reverse when he found himself surrounded by three Dublin shirts.

“We’re criticised as a team for being defensive but it’s the way the game has gone. There isn’t a team out there that don’t go defensive,” the 24-year-old claimed.

“Dublin are every bit as defensive as any other team. They get men behind the ball when they don’t have the ball and they’re very clever when they attack.”

Meanwhile, Killian Young is a significant doubt for Kerry’s Munster SFC semi-final against either Clare or Limerick on June 3.

The defender missed Kerry’s league campaign because of a groin injury.

“I wouldn’t be putting my house on it that he’ll be okay for championship,” said selector Mikey Sheehy.

“He hurt it in the league game last year against Mayo. He rehabbed it and played in the championship, but he wasn’t right. It was bothering him. There’s not a lot you can do about it. It’s just time, basically.”

Anthony Maher has returned from injury, while Kieran Donaghy and Donnchadh Walsh have rejoined the panel.

“Donaghy played basketball with the Warriors over the winter.

“He’s come back in good condition. He’s doing nicely in training.”


