Mild-mannered. Genuine. Diligent. Workaholic. As Páraic Duffy prepares to wave goodbye as GAA director general this Saturday, there has been similarities in the tributes paid to him. Rightly too: He is all of the above but we can add steeliness to it.



Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers Sign In Not a member yet? Register here