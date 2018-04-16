Home»Sport»Soccer

THE SECRET FOOTBALLER: Cristiano Ronaldo: A talent given by the Gods

Monday, April 16, 2018

Our man inside the game on his slightly begrudging admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a penalty last week. Picture: Oscar Del Pozo

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Benjamin Mendy and Kyle Walker had a thoroughly enjoyable Twitter exchange after winning the title

Cork club action: Second half goals spark Valley Rovers turnaround

Jon Rahm handles expectation to clinch Open de Espana glory

Declan Kidney wants to remain at London Irish even if they are relegated

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 14, 2018

    • 8
    • 9
    • 12
    • 20
    • 28
    • 34
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »