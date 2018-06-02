Home»Sport»Soccer

Craig Fulton unleashed Irish potential, says shocked David Harte

Saturday, June 02, 2018
Stephen Findlater

Dubbed the “catalyst” for the Irish men’s huge rise on the world stage, Craig Fulton’s decision on Thursday to resign from the role six months out from a first World Cup appearance in 28 years has sent shockwaves through the local hockey community.

Hockey Ireland chief executive Jerome Pels told the Irish Examiner “this came as a complete surprise” as Fulton had only extended his agreement to stay on until Tokyo 2020 earlier this year.

It follows four years of unprecedented success, encompassing a first Olympic qualification in over a century, a maiden European championship medal in 2015, as well as a ticket to November’s World Cup in India.

Fulton will move to Belgium where he will become the assistant coach to the Red Lions, the Olympic silver medalists.

It is not a job Fulton says he sought out or applied for. But the 2015 FIH Coach of the Year is a hot property on the world stage and was a target once the position became available.

For him, the capacity to work with a fully professional squad rather than managing Ireland’s mixture of pro, semi-pro, students, and workers was an enticing one.

“I wasn’t unhappy, I wasn’t looking for anything,” said Fulton. “I have been making plans [with Ireland] for the last two years with the goal of winning a World Cup quarter-final and I was very committed to seeing it.

“But with Belgium I will get more time with players, have my own projects and my own team [with the U21s] while also having the main job is to assist [head coach] Shane MacLeod for the World Cup and everything in their targets.

 “I may not have to do all the other things that I have had to manage [with Ireland].”

Such tasks included running fundraisers to get the most from his panel, famously raising €225,000 in the lead-up to Rio to get the squad the preparations they required.

He was the leader of that project, something that goalkeeper David Harte was indicative of his ambition and something the panel followed.

“‘Ned’ was the catalyst behind our Olympic and World Cup qualification which has led to our rise in the world rankings,” said Harte.

“He essentially unleashed the potential in the group and did so in a belief-driven and calculated manner. He’s a winner, plain and simple.

“It’s incredibly unfortunate to lose him just six months from a World Cup. His vision and goals weren’t always able to be matched and supported financially but he persevered and fought tooth and nail to put everything in place.”

For Fulton, he did seek to start later with Belgium and see through 2018 with Ireland but the new job would not have been waiting for him come November.

For now, he hopes Hockey Ireland — who started advertising the job yesterday — can make a sensible appointment to fill his boots. “I hope they don’t change too much, to have a knee-jerk reaction. The system is there and the staff is there to succeed.”


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

SportAthletics

More in this Section

Adapting the key to success

New roadmap may bring relief for cash-strapped sports

Cronins in direct opposition for first time in Circuit of Munster Rally

Serena digs deep to make Paris progress


Breaking Stories

Southgate backs Sterling over gun tattoo as player apologises for late arrival

Ireland to make statement with rainbow flag squad numbers to support LGBT

GAA team news: James O'Donoghue returns as Kerry face Clare

Northern Ireland goalie Trevor Carson determined not to be next keeper to go from hero to zero

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 30, 2018

    • 11
    • 13
    • 14
    • 16
    • 31
    • 38
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »