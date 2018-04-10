Home»Sport»Soccer

MIKE QUIRKE: County bosses wield too much power over club season

Tuesday, April 10, 2018

For many counties, the notion of this being a month for club championship action has looked more and more like an extended April fool’s joke, writes Mike Quirke.

Kerins O'Rahillys John O'Connor and Tommy Walsh with Dr Crokes players Paul Clarke and Johnny Buckley. Pic: Don MacMonagle

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

GAAClub championshipGalwayMayoNational LeagueDublin
Comment on this story here

Related Articles

'Tipperary effectively rolled over. Again.' - Anthony Daly

Munster GAA chiefs confirm details of several Championship fixtures

Dublin defeat Galway to claim fifth Division 1 title in six seasons

Kilkenny overcome Wexford goals to qualify for decider with Tipperary

More in this Section

In life, if not in sport, sometimes it’s best not to choose any side


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Finuge GAA 'greatly heartened' by support for stricken players who received serious injuries

Van Graan gives injury update on Cronin, Sweetnam and Zebo

Former Gaelic footballer suspended for three weeks over bite in Aussie Rules game

Golfer who dislocated ankle and played on posts pictures showing extent of his injury

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 07, 2018

    • 4
    • 18
    • 30
    • 35
    • 40
    • 45
    • 34

Full Lotto draw results »