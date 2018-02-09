Corofin at heart of club v college conundrum

UCD and NUI Galway are unlikely to field their Corofin players in Tuesday’s Sigerson Cup semi-finals.

Whoever wins through to the final is not expected to be able to call on half-backs Liam Silke (UCD) and Kieran Molloy (NUIG) from the Connacht club champions as the Sigerson decider takes place on the same afternoon (3.30pm) in Santry as Corofin’s All-Ireland semi-final against Moorefield in Tullamore (2pm) tomorrow week.

Silke came on as a second-half substitute for last year’s runners-up UCD in the quarter-final against DCU, earlier this week, in what was his first appearance in the competition, while Molloy has been impressive in NUIG’s surprise run to the semi-final stages.

Speaking about the potential conflict last month, Molloy’s college and county teammate Damien Comer said he hoped that arrangements could be made to avoid the clash.

“I am sure there will be some compromise made. I don’t know if the GAA lads are that forgiving but surely they can do something about it, so they can maximise both of them and get the best out of both of them,” he had said.

Should NUIG advance to the final, Comer, who has been in inspirational form for both college and county in recent weeks, could himself miss out on the rescheduled FBD Connacht League final against Roscommon, which is pencilled in for Sunday week.

It also remains to be seen if Con O’Callaghan will line out for UCD against University of Ulster.

The dual star had intimated he might be able to play some part this year without U21 football commitments with Dublin.

O’Callaghan will lead the Cuala attack against Liam Mellows in tomorrow’s All-Ireland Club SHC semi-final in Semple Stadium.

UCD manager and Irish Examiner columnist John Divilly said the decision will be entirely left up to the player.

Meanwhile, DIT are holding out hope that Brian Howard will make himself available for their semi-final date with NUIG.

With Donegal travelling to face Dublin in Croke Park tomorrow evening and Howard having started both of the All-Ireland champions’ opening two games, Howard is keen to keep his run in the team going.

DIT manager Billy O’Loughlin has not given up on the possibility of the Raheny man lining out.

Next weekend is the first of two breaks in the Allianz Football League round stages. Dublin return to action the following Saturday when they travel to Castlebar to face Mayo.