Sport»Soccer

Corn Uí Mhuirí final postponed after serious injury to young player

Saturday, February 24, 2018

By Tony Leen

Sports Editor

Today’s Munster Post-Primary Schools SFC final (Corn Uí Mhuirí final), between Pobal Scoil Chorcha Dhuibhne and Tralee CBS, has been postponed due to a serious injury sustained by a young player in a game involving the Dingle school this week.

The Munster Colleges body confirmed yesterday that the game had been put off due to “unforeseen circumstances” and would now be played at a later date.

The decision to postpone the final was taken after the condition of a 14-year-old Dingle school player deteriorated in the wake of a freak accident during a colleges football game on Thursday.

Pobal Scoil were playing in a Russell Cup (Kerry U15 football) game against St Brendan’s when two of their players accidentally collided, resulting in what appears to have been a serious head injury to one of them.

He was taken to Kerry General Hospital but his condition has deteriorated in the meantime, it is understood.

