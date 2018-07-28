Home»Sport»Soccer

DONAL O'GRADY: Cork must shut down Limerick’s space creation

Saturday, July 28, 2018

The seats in the middle of the stand at a nice height are generally regarded as the best in which to view a game.

Limerick's Kyle Hayes and Cork's David Griffin.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

CorkLimerick
Comment on this story here

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

SSE Airtricity League round-up: Cork City back on top after win over Bray

GAA decision due tomorrow on hosting of Liam Miller tribute

Cian O'Connor to miss Dublin Horse Show

The RTÉ promo for Cork v Limerick builds the hype beautifully

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 25, 2018

    • 3
    • 16
    • 21
    • 29
    • 36
    • 47
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »