Cork footballers in seven heaven ahead of  Munster SFC semis

The Cork footballers will enjoy a seven-week run-in to their Munster SFC semi-final on June 3.
The first round of the Cork SFC, PIFC and IFC has been spread across the weekends of April 7/8 and 14/15, with the second round of games not taking place until July.
This is good news for Cork football manager Ronan McCarthy who will have access to most of his squad for the seven weeks before they welcome Tipperary or Waterford to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday, June 3.
Certain Cork footballers may play club championship hurling at the end of April, but that aside, their preparation should be largely interruption free.
Were Cork to progress to the Munster football decider on June 23, there is no wiggle room to play club championship between the Munster semi and final.
In 2017, the Cork football management, headed up by Peadar Healy, were afforded a four-week run-in to their Munster quarter-final. Healy would later hit out at the board after 15 of his players had to line out with their clubs two weeks before the Munster final against Kerry.
On the hurling front, there will be club championship hurling up until three weeks before Cork’s Munster round-robin opener on May 20. The Cork SHC first round has been fixed for the weekend of April 28/29 (Erin’s Own v Bride Rovers is a week earlier), with the second round not being run off until the provincial championship has concluded.
Elsewhere, Cork hurling manager John Meyler is hopeful Conor Lehane will be fit and available for this weekend’s must-win league clash away to Tipperary.
Lehane, forced off with an ankle injury during the round four defeat to Waterford, would likely have missed the trip to Tipp had the game gone ahead last Sunday. But the extra week’s recovery, made possible by the postponement of all GAA action last weekend, has put him back in management’s plans.
“Hopefully, we’ll have Conor back for the weekend,” Meyler told GAA.ie.
Cork 2018 master fixtures plan
Sunday, March 18
SFC Divisional Section
Avondhu v Beara, Macroom
Tuesday, March 20
SFC Divisional Section
CIT v Muskerry, Ovens; Carbery v UCC, Macroom; Seandun v Duhallow, Mallow
Thursday, March 22
SHC Divisional Section
UCC v Carrigdhoun, Páirc Uí Rinn; Imokilly v Muskerry, Riverstown; CIT v Carbery, Cloughduv; Duhallow v Avondhu, Mournabbey
Tuesday, March 27
SFC Divisional Section Round 2
CIT/Muskerry v Avondhu/Beara; Seandun/Duhallow v Carbery/UCC
Thursday, March 29
SHC Divisional Section Round 2
UCC/Carrigdhoun v Duhallow/Avondhu; CIT/Carbery v Imokilly/Muskerry
Saturday, April 7
SFC preliminary round
Valley Rovers v Mallow, Páirc Uí Rinn
SFC Round 1
Bishopstown v Douglas, Páirc Uí Rinn
PIFC Round 1
Éire Óg v Beal Atha’n Ghaorthaidh, Macroom
IFC preliminary round
Mayfield v Glenville, Delaney Park
IFC round 1
Grenagh v Glanworth, Kilavullen
Sunday, April 8
SFC Round 1
O’Donovan Rossa v Aghada, Ballygarvan; Kiskeam v St Nicholas, Mallow
PIFC Round 1
Na Piarsaigh v Newmarket, Mallow; St Vincent’s v Castletownbere, Inchigeela; Bandon v Naomh Aban, Carrigadrohid; Bantry Blues v Fermoy, Carrigdrohid; Macroom v St Michael’s, Ovens
IFC Round 1
Aghabullogue v Ballydesmond, Millstreet
Friday, April 13
SFC Round 1
St Finbarr’s v Carrigaline, Páirc Uí Rinn
Saturday, April 14
SFC Round 1
Dohenys v Castlehaven, Clonakilty; Nemo Rangers v Clyda Rovers, Páirc Uí Rinn
IFC Round 1
St Finbarr’s v Gabriel Rangers, Dunmanway; Kildorrery v Glanmire, Fermoy.
Sunday, April 15
SFC Round 1
Newcestown v Valley Rovers/Mallow; Carbery Rangers v Clonakilty, Castlehaven; Ilen Rovers v Ballincollig, Macroom;
PIHC Round 1
Kilworth v Charleville, Kildorrery
PIFC Round 1
Nemo Rangers v Kanturk, Mallow
IFC Round 1
Ballinora v Cill na Martra, Macroom; Knocknagree v Rockchapel, Newmarket; Kinsale v Mitchelstown, Watergrasshil; Carrigaline v Youghal, Carrigtwohill
Saturday, April 21
IFC Round 1
Millstreet v Clonakilty, Kilmurry
Sunday, April 22
SHC Round 1
Erins Own v Bride Rovers, Lisgoold
PIHC Round 1
Courcey Rovers v Inniscarra, Ballygarvan
IHC Round 1
Argideen Rangers v Castlemartyr, Ovens
IFC Round 1
Mayfield/Glenville v Adrigole
Friday, April 27
Killeagh v Douglas, Páirc Uí Rinn
Saturday, April 28
SHC Round 1
Ballymartle v Glen Rovers, Páirc Uí Rinn; Newtownshandrum v Kanturk, Charleville
PIHC Round 1
Valley Rovers v Blarney, Páirc Uí Rinn; Fermoy v Carrigaline, Ballincollig; Fr O’Neills v Aghada, Killeagh; Youghal v Castlelyons, Killeagh
IHC Round 1
Ballincollig v Meelin, Banteer
Sunday, April 29
SHC Round 1
Midleton v Bishopstown, Páirc Uí Rinn; Carrigtwohill v Blackrock, Páirc Uí Rinn; Sarsfields v Ballyhea, Fermoy; Na Piarsaigh v Bandon, Brinny; Newcestown v St Finbarr’s, Brinny
PIHC Round 1
Mallow v Cloyne, Fermoy; Watergrasshill v Ballinhassig, Caherlag
IHC preliminary round
Douglas v Dungourney, Caherlag
IHC Round 1
Ballygarvan v Aghabullogue, Ovens
Saturday, May 12
IHC Round 1
St Finbarr’s v Mayfield, Pairc Uí Rinn; Éire Óg v Sarsfields, Páirc Uí Rinn; Midleton v Blackrock, Caherlag; Inniscarra v Ballymartle, Ballygarvan; Grenagh v St Catherines, Killavullen; Ballinhassig v Glen Rovers, Ballincollig
Sunday, May 13
IHC Round 1
Tracton v Kilbrittain, Ballinaspittle; Na Piarsaigh v Barryroe, Ovens; Kildorrery v Dripsey, Mallow
Friday, May 18
IHC Round 1
Douglas/Dungourney v Milford
Weekend of May 20
U21 A county football championship round 1; U21 B county football championship quarter-finals; U21 C county football championship quarter-finals
Weekend of June 17
U21 A county football championship quarter-finals; U21 B county football championship semi-finals; U21 C county football championship semi-finals
Sunday, July 8
Round 2 IFC, IHC
Sunday, July 15
Round 2 SHC, SFC, PIHC, PIFC
Weekend of July 21/22
Round 3 IHC, IFC
Weekend of July 28/29
Round 3 SHC, SFC, PIHC, PIFC
Weekend of August 4/5/6
Round 4 IHC
Weekend of August 11/12
Quarter-finals SHC, SFC, PIHC, PIFC
Round 4 IFC
Weekend of August 19/20
IHC quarter-finals
Weekend of September 8/9
PIHC semi-finals
JHC, JFC Round 1
Weekend of September 15/16
U21 A hurling quarter-finals; U21 B hurling quarter-finals
PIFC semi-finals
Weekend of September 22/23
SHC semi-finals
JHC, JFC quarter-finals
Weekend of September 29/30
U21 A hurling semi-finals; U21 B hurling semi-finals
Weekend of October 6/7
SFC semi-finals
JFC semi-finals
Saturday, October 13
PIFC final
JHC semi-finals
Sunday, October 14
SHC final
PIHC final
Sunday, October 21
JFC final
U21 A hurling final; U21 B hurling final
Saturday, October 27
JHC final
IHC final
Sunday, October 28
SFC final
IFC final
