Cork footballers in seven heaven ahead of  Munster SFC semis

The Cork footballers will enjoy a seven-week run-in to their Munster SFC semi-final on June 3.

The first round of the Cork SFC, PIFC and IFC has been spread across the weekends of April 7/8 and 14/15, with the second round of games not taking place until July.

This is good news for Cork football manager Ronan McCarthy who will have access to most of his squad for the seven weeks before they welcome Tipperary or Waterford to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday, June 3.

Certain Cork footballers may play club championship hurling at the end of April, but that aside, their preparation should be largely interruption free.

Were Cork to progress to the Munster football decider on June 23, there is no wiggle room to play club championship between the Munster semi and final.

In 2017, the Cork football management, headed up by Peadar Healy, were afforded a four-week run-in to their Munster quarter-final. Healy would later hit out at the board after 15 of his players had to line out with their clubs two weeks before the Munster final against Kerry.

On the hurling front, there will be club championship hurling up until three weeks before Cork’s Munster round-robin opener on May 20. The Cork SHC first round has been fixed for the weekend of April 28/29 (Erin’s Own v Bride Rovers is a week earlier), with the second round not being run off until the provincial championship has concluded.

Elsewhere, Cork hurling manager John Meyler is hopeful Conor Lehane will be fit and available for this weekend’s must-win league clash away to Tipperary.

Lehane, forced off with an ankle injury during the round four defeat to Waterford, would likely have missed the trip to Tipp had the game gone ahead last Sunday. But the extra week’s recovery, made possible by the postponement of all GAA action last weekend, has put him back in management’s plans.

“Hopefully, we’ll have Conor back for the weekend,” Meyler told GAA.ie.

Cork 2018 master fixtures plan

Sunday, March 18

SFC Divisional Section

Avondhu v Beara, Macroom

Tuesday, March 20

SFC Divisional Section

CIT v Muskerry, Ovens; Carbery v UCC, Macroom; Seandun v Duhallow, Mallow

Thursday, March 22

SHC Divisional Section

UCC v Carrigdhoun, Páirc Uí Rinn; Imokilly v Muskerry, Riverstown; CIT v Carbery, Cloughduv; Duhallow v Avondhu, Mournabbey

Tuesday, March 27

SFC Divisional Section Round 2

CIT/Muskerry v Avondhu/Beara; Seandun/Duhallow v Carbery/UCC

Thursday, March 29

SHC Divisional Section Round 2

UCC/Carrigdhoun v Duhallow/Avondhu; CIT/Carbery v Imokilly/Muskerry

Saturday, April 7

SFC preliminary round

Valley Rovers v Mallow, Páirc Uí Rinn

SFC Round 1

Bishopstown v Douglas, Páirc Uí Rinn

PIFC Round 1

Éire Óg v Beal Atha’n Ghaorthaidh, Macroom

IFC preliminary round

Mayfield v Glenville, Delaney Park

IFC round 1

Grenagh v Glanworth, Kilavullen

Sunday, April 8

SFC Round 1

O’Donovan Rossa v Aghada, Ballygarvan; Kiskeam v St Nicholas, Mallow

PIFC Round 1

Na Piarsaigh v Newmarket, Mallow; St Vincent’s v Castletownbere, Inchigeela; Bandon v Naomh Aban, Carrigadrohid; Bantry Blues v Fermoy, Carrigdrohid; Macroom v St Michael’s, Ovens

IFC Round 1

Aghabullogue v Ballydesmond, Millstreet

Friday, April 13

SFC Round 1

St Finbarr’s v Carrigaline, Páirc Uí Rinn

Saturday, April 14

SFC Round 1

Dohenys v Castlehaven, Clonakilty; Nemo Rangers v Clyda Rovers, Páirc Uí Rinn

IFC Round 1

St Finbarr’s v Gabriel Rangers, Dunmanway; Kildorrery v Glanmire, Fermoy.

Sunday, April 15

SFC Round 1

Newcestown v Valley Rovers/Mallow; Carbery Rangers v Clonakilty, Castlehaven; Ilen Rovers v Ballincollig, Macroom;

PIHC Round 1

Kilworth v Charleville, Kildorrery

PIFC Round 1

Nemo Rangers v Kanturk, Mallow

IFC Round 1

Ballinora v Cill na Martra, Macroom; Knocknagree v Rockchapel, Newmarket; Kinsale v Mitchelstown, Watergrasshil; Carrigaline v Youghal, Carrigtwohill

Saturday, April 21

IFC Round 1

Millstreet v Clonakilty, Kilmurry

Sunday, April 22

SHC Round 1

Erins Own v Bride Rovers, Lisgoold

PIHC Round 1

Courcey Rovers v Inniscarra, Ballygarvan

IHC Round 1

Argideen Rangers v Castlemartyr, Ovens

IFC Round 1

Mayfield/Glenville v Adrigole

Friday, April 27

Killeagh v Douglas, Páirc Uí Rinn

Saturday, April 28

SHC Round 1

Ballymartle v Glen Rovers, Páirc Uí Rinn; Newtownshandrum v Kanturk, Charleville

PIHC Round 1

Valley Rovers v Blarney, Páirc Uí Rinn; Fermoy v Carrigaline, Ballincollig; Fr O’Neills v Aghada, Killeagh; Youghal v Castlelyons, Killeagh

IHC Round 1

Ballincollig v Meelin, Banteer

Sunday, April 29

SHC Round 1

Midleton v Bishopstown, Páirc Uí Rinn; Carrigtwohill v Blackrock, Páirc Uí Rinn; Sarsfields v Ballyhea, Fermoy; Na Piarsaigh v Bandon, Brinny; Newcestown v St Finbarr’s, Brinny

PIHC Round 1

Mallow v Cloyne, Fermoy; Watergrasshill v Ballinhassig, Caherlag

IHC preliminary round

Douglas v Dungourney, Caherlag

IHC Round 1

Ballygarvan v Aghabullogue, Ovens

Saturday, May 12

IHC Round 1

St Finbarr’s v Mayfield, Pairc Uí Rinn; Éire Óg v Sarsfields, Páirc Uí Rinn; Midleton v Blackrock, Caherlag; Inniscarra v Ballymartle, Ballygarvan; Grenagh v St Catherines, Killavullen; Ballinhassig v Glen Rovers, Ballincollig

Sunday, May 13

IHC Round 1

Tracton v Kilbrittain, Ballinaspittle; Na Piarsaigh v Barryroe, Ovens; Kildorrery v Dripsey, Mallow

Friday, May 18

IHC Round 1

Douglas/Dungourney v Milford

Weekend of May 20

U21 A county football championship round 1; U21 B county football championship quarter-finals; U21 C county football championship quarter-finals

Weekend of June 17

U21 A county football championship quarter-finals; U21 B county football championship semi-finals; U21 C county football championship semi-finals

Sunday, July 8

Round 2 IFC, IHC

Sunday, July 15

Round 2 SHC, SFC, PIHC, PIFC

Weekend of July 21/22

Round 3 IHC, IFC

Weekend of July 28/29

Round 3 SHC, SFC, PIHC, PIFC

Weekend of August 4/5/6

Round 4 IHC

Weekend of August 11/12

Quarter-finals SHC, SFC, PIHC, PIFC

Round 4 IFC

Weekend of August 19/20

IHC quarter-finals

Weekend of September 8/9

PIHC semi-finals

JHC, JFC Round 1

Weekend of September 15/16

U21 A hurling quarter-finals; U21 B hurling quarter-finals

PIFC semi-finals

Weekend of September 22/23

SHC semi-finals

JHC, JFC quarter-finals

Weekend of September 29/30

U21 A hurling semi-finals; U21 B hurling semi-finals

Weekend of October 6/7

SFC semi-finals

JFC semi-finals

Saturday, October 13

PIFC final

JHC semi-finals

Sunday, October 14

SHC final

PIHC final

Sunday, October 21

JFC final

U21 A hurling final; U21 B hurling final

Saturday, October 27

JHC final

IHC final

Sunday, October 28

SFC final

IFC final