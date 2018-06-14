Cork dual stars face playing twice on same day

Cork dual players Hannah Looney and Libby Coppinger are facing the prospect of playing two championship games on the one day, unless the Camogie Association and Munster LGFA reach a compromise.

Cork and Kerry meet in the Munster ladies football final on Saturday, June 23, the same day the Cork camogie team entertain Dublin in round two of the All-Ireland championship.

Cork have home advantage for both games, with venues and throw-in times for either yet to be confirmed. Lines of communication have been opened between ladies football and camogie officials at national and local level to try and avoid a situation where the dual pair are forced to play two games on the one day or, worse still, choose one code over the other.

Looney and Coppinger were both on the scoresheet when Cork defeated Tipperary in the Munster ladies football semi-final a fortnight ago. Camogie took priority last weekend, with both lining out in defence as Paudie Murray’s charges successfully began the defence of their All-Ireland title against Wexford.

Cork camogie manager Murray said they were working hard to ensure both games did not go ahead on Saturday, June 23.

“We’ll play on Friday, Saturday, Sunday or Monday, whatever we have to do to facilitate the girls, we’ll do. Player welfare is most important here.”

Back in March, Coppinger lined out for UCC in their O’Connor Cup (third-level ladies football) semi-final, a day before Cork’s Division 1 camogie league semi-final.

She had no involvement in the camogie fixture. Looney opted for county over college, playing only the league game that particular weekend.

It’s not the first time the Munster ladies football decider and an All-Ireland camogie championship fixture have clashed. In 2015, Rena Buckley and Briege Corkery played for the camogie team at Páirc Uí Rinn, before later travelling to Mallow for the Munster ladies football final against Kerry.

“Maybe we’re just being paranoid, but we’re wondering if they’re trying to squash out the dual players,” Corkery said a week before that fixture clash.

“I don’t want to put the blame on one organisation over the other, because in my eyes they’re both to blame because they don’t sit down and talk to each other. They talk about women in sport growing in strength, but there’s no way it’s going to grow in strength if our games are being fixed for the same day.”