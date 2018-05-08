Cork coffers counting reward of Sheeran gigs

The Ed Sheeran bandwagon moved on from Cork yesterday, leaving local GAA officials over €1m richer.

Industry sources estimated the Cork County Board’s cut of the revenue generated by the three-concert run in Pairc Ui Chaoimh as well over the €1m mark and, depending on the return from the franchise outlets in the stadium over the three evenings, it could be as much as €1.4m (Sheeran himself is estimated to clear up to €2m per concert).

Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium operations manager Bob Ryan told the Irish Examiner last week that the revenue would be ploughed back into the promotion of the games and towards paying off the debt associated with the development of the stadium.

He also said ahead of last weekend that the playing surface, which was covered for the concerts, had already begun to benefit from better weather in recent days.

The pitch had improved dramatically from what it was six to eight weeks ago. We had no growth over the winter. There is a major shade issue under the south stand. We are addressing that, but growth had come back.

“All protections that are possible are being put down. And next Monday we’re back in business getting ready for Cork v Clare on May 20.”

Sheeran is due to play Belfast tomorrow and Galway’s Pearse Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, before finishing his Irish tour with three nights in Dublin’s Phoenix Park.

Approximately 405,000 tickets were sold for the concerts, with 120,000 of those bought for the concerts in Cork alone, and the national economy may benefit to the tune of €185m in total.