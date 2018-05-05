Home»Sport»Soccer

Cork City determined to bounce back in Munster derby

Saturday, May 05, 2018
Liam Mackey

After losing 3-0 to Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght last Monday, Cork City are looking for an immediate response, in every sense, in their SSE Airtricity Premier Division game against Limerick at Turner’s Cross this afternoon (kick off 2pm).

“We need to come out of the blocks quickly and try to get an early goal,” says Karl Sheppard. “Once we get an early goal, we normally don’t lose games, so I think that’s what we need to try and do.”

Limerick might be coming to Leeside from the wrong end of the table but a 1-1 draw at the Markets Field earlier this season means City manager John Caulfield isn’t taking anything for granted, and wants his team to rediscover the performance levels which brought a 1-0 win over Dundalk a week ago.

“We need to play like we did last Friday night,” he says. “If you underestimate any team in this league, you will get caught out.

“Limerick have had some very good away results, winning in Sligo and drawing away to Rovers. Coming to us, they know they can sit back and play on the counter, so we have to be at our game and, ultimately, it is all about us and making sure we are at the right intensity levels.

“This league is 36 games. It will heat up in September when we go into the run-in and up to that point, you just have to be in the mix. The last time we lost, we bounced back with a run of wins and that is the way you have to react.”

And Sheppard thinks that this is one occasion when there is a potential upside to the league’s much criticised heavy fixture list this season.

“It is good to have a quick turnaround, because you want to make it right as quickly as you can, rather than let it fester,” he says.

While Johnny Dunleavy continues to work his way back from injury for Cork, there are injury doubts tonight concerning Shane Griffin, Gearóid Morrissey, and Conor McCormack.

Today’s other Premier Division game sees Sligo Rovers welcome Bohemians to the Showgrounds (7.45pm). Rovers beat Bray 2-1 last Monday to leapfrog Bohs, who were beaten at home by Waterford, into seventh place. Sligo boss Gerard Lyttle said: “The results have been good, the performances are improving and we’re demanding more because it’s well within us.”

In the First Division, Cobh Ramblers host Longford Town at St Colman’s Park (7.45pm)


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Related Articles

John Caulfield expects hands to go up for selection after Shamrock Rovers defeat

John Caulfield calls for common sense on fixtures squeeze

Josh O’Hanlon becomes Cork City’s fourth signing in a week

Stephen Kenny: John Caulfield comments ‘completely out of order’

More in this Section

Atletico end Arsenal’s Euro elite status

The week in Fantasy Premier League: Assessing the Captaincy candidates

Fortress RSC the next test for leaders Dundalk

Lack of killer touch costs Gunners dearly again


Breaking Stories

Stoke’s 10-year stay in Premier League ended by home defeat to Crystal Palace

Talking points ahead of El Clasico

Zidane defends decision not to form guard of honour for Barcelona

Wilshere’s Arsenal future up in air as Wenger prepares to say goodbye to Emirates

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 02, 2018

    • 9
    • 17
    • 19
    • 29
    • 37
    • 41
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »