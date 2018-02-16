Cork C of I’s youth strategy paying dividends

Cork C of I’s youth section will play a crucial role in keeping them competitive in the men’s EY Hockey League according to club legend John Jermyn.

Rising stars Andrew Salter, Tony Brophy and 15-year-old Kevin O’Dea all made an impact last weekend as the Garryduff side nabbed a 2-2 draw at table-topping Glenanne.

They have got their chance in the first team – perhaps earlier than expected – due to the high volume of departures from the club with many players moving to Dublin and beyond for work reasons.

And Rio Olympian Jermyn says they teenagers have slotted in well to the national league despite their tender years.

“They are vocal and it is like they have been there for years .... Kevin in there at centre mid is just 15 – I’m 20 years older than him.”

The result against Glenanne puts them four points clear of the relegation play-off place and if they can grab a win on the road at Annadale tomorrow, they will jump ahead of the south Belfast side in the standings.

The Glens outing was their first of 2018 as, more by accident than design, the Cork side got a seven-week break from action for the cold weather, something that many other clubs have called to be instituted into the calendar.

“The winter break actually did us a couple of favours and gave us a chance to regroup. We are down two more players now, down 12 in total for this season from last.

"I don’t think there is any other team that has had that kind of loss [to cope with].”

Elsewhere, Bandon’s treble bid sees them host NICS in the Irish Hockey Trophy quarter-final.

The Munster Division One title looks theirs for the taking with an eight-point lead and four matches to play while a Munster Senior Cup final date is also on the agenda.

UCC make the long road-trip to Bangor, the top dogs in the Ulster Premier division this term.

On the women’s side, Cork Harlequins return to action with a crucial away date against Pegasus as second meets third in the women’s EY Hockey League.

Quins hope to have their international quintet in buoyant move after their recent tour to Spain with Ireland where Yvonne O’Byrne and Naomi Carroll both received their 100th international caps.