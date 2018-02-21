Cork board opposes CPA motion on recording votes

Cork will oppose the Club Players’ Association motion on the recording of votes at this weekend’s annual Congress.

At last night’s county board meeting in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, when matters turned to Congress, Adrigole delegate Joseph Blake raised the CPA motion, which seeks to have every delegate’s vote at future Congresses to be recorded and published in the minutes.

“I think it’s very good, it cements democracy,” he said.

“If I’m mandated by my club to vote a certain way and I’ve no problem in going back and standing over that. It’s no reflection on delegates who have gone to Congress from Cork, but it’s good that delegates should be accountable on how they vote.”

Nemo Rangers also supported Blake, but Cork chairperson Tracey Kennedy said she couldn’t agree.

“Something similar came up at county level when I was a club delegate,” she said, “and I remember saying at the time, ‘If my club can’t trust me to vote the way they ask me, what I am I doing here?’ Similarly, if you as a board can’t trust us, what are we doing here?”

Secretary Frank Murphy backed up the opposition view. “This county’s delegates have at all times adhered to the will of the county board. This motion is an insult to Congress and not alone that, it’s totally impractical, you have 400 delegates voting on 40 motions, are we saying Congress should be delayed while votes are recorded and furthermore, that the minutes reflect every vote?

“We know where this motion is coming from and we shouldn’t report it.”

Glen Rovers delegate Christy Ring said that the motion had come about because people were not following their mandate. “What difference would it make [to record votes]? This isn’t about Cork.”

John O’Flynn (Freemount) agreed, saying, “If we oppose this, then straightaway people will ask questions.”

After Ballyhea’s Michael Byrne spoke against the motion, a vote was taken and a majority were against it.

A Leinster Council motion that clubs should only be represented at county board level by its chairman, treasurer, or secretary – effectively dispensing with club delegates – received strong opposition.

“You know what they say about the turkeys,” Frank Murphy said.

Other motions, such as one proposing that all club managers be members of the club they’re in charge of and another suggesting a national round-robin for the All-Ireland MHC, were also defeated.

Earlier, Douglas delegate Der O’Regan had sought clarity on when county players would be released to their clubs for the county championships. He said that while Cork footballers had been released to their clubs for league games last weekend, they had trained for two hours on Saturday and one player had been on crutches after an injury in training.

Tracey Kennedy said that it would happen as soon as the national league programmes are completed.