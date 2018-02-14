Conor Hourihane relishing thrill of being chased

Cork’s Conor Hourihane expects to be a DVD star back in the family home as he relishes feeling unbeatable at Aston Villa.

Villa have roared into second place in the Championship on the back of a seven-game winning run — their best sequence of results since 1990.

Ireland international midfielder Hourihane was on target inVilla’s latest success against arch-rivals Birmingham City last weekend with a stunning 25-yard volley that will take pride of place in his parents’ memorabilia collection.

“My mom and dad will get that DVD when it’s available, definitely, you can be sure of that.

“They have got every little scrap of everything from any piece or games I’ve played in. It is fantastic, a good feeling. It was a fantastic moment. I work hard every day to try and score goals, though not always those kind of goals!

“It just fell for me. It was one of those where I just wanted to put my boot through it.

“I connected with it well and it was just a fantastic feeling when it went in. It is right up there — a huge derby, a full house, an electric atmosphere. It was a special feeling.

“To win seven a row, in this league, is not easy. You do feel a little bit unbeatable and you know teams are fearing us a bit because of the form we are in. We have flown up to second, all of a sudden, winning these games on the bounce.

“We are still working hard, there is no time to rest on our laurels. There are 15 games to go and we will be trying to win as many as we can to make sure we win promotion.

“There is going to be a different type of pressure now. We are used to chasing and now people will be chasing us. But we have the right characters in the dressing room to handle that. It’s great to look at the table and see we are second. But there is still a long way to go.”

Hourihane added: “It wasn’t easy to get out of the losing mentality (last season). We brought in fantastic characters over the summer to change that and everyone has been plugging away to change it. Lucky enough for us we have been changing it at the right time of the season.

Meanwhile, Sean Maguire is closing in on a return to the Preston North End squad.

The former Cork City striker has been sidelined since November with a hamstring injury but is expected to be fighting fit again by the end of the month.