Connacht's Finlay Bealham ready for Ireland's Six Nations call

Connacht tighthead prop Finlay Bealham is primed to answer the call if Joe Schmidt includes him in the Ireland Six Nations squad ahead of Wales.

And while fears about the hamstring injury picked up by Tadhg Furlong in the 56-19 win over Italy are receding, Bealham said he is ready for action, having picked up an untimely knee injury in January.

The seven-time capped Bealham, who is on the verge of his 100th appearance for Connacht against Zebre, says he can make the step up if called upon.

“I would love to have a great performance on Friday individually and hopefully put my hand up for when they rename the squad.

“I am working really hard, I have made lots adjustments to training and doing extras, and in my lifestyle. I am working really hard so I feel if I do get the call I will be ready.

“But I am not thinking about that too much. My focus is on Friday night and if I perform well hopefully it will work out well for me.”

The 26-year-old Canberra native has scored four tries in 99 appearances for Connacht since his debut in 2013-14.

And will look for revenge at the Sportsground after Connacht slipped to a shock 24-10 defeat at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi on December 2.

“It’s a massive honour. If you were writing down how you want to do it, you would want to do it at home in front of a loud Sportsground crowd,” said Bealham.

“Just to be included in the bracket of players that have reached that milestone, is something I am really honoured by and really proud of.

“When I left home when I was 19 I wouldn’t have seen myself here. I knew about Ulster because my mom’s family is from there.

“It’s probably a combination of luck, being in the right place at the right time, and hard work. I am happy as Larry and I haven’t looked back since I came here.

“I was involved against Zebre last time. Obviously you want to go out and right your wrongs but it’s just another game and we are going to prepare the way we always do and come out really physical.

“We are in front of a packed out Sportsground so we will all be up for it.”