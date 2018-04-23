Commercials open title defence in emphatic style

There were no major shocks as the Tipperary SFC got underway, with holders Clonmel Commercials and leading rivals Loughmore-Castleiney among those recording first round victories.

Aidan McGrath’s goal after 11 minutes put Loughmore-Castleiney in the driving seat against neighbours Drom-Inch at The Ragg, and they were 1-8 to 0-4 clear after 24 minutes. Drom recovered somewhat with a David Butler goal but were still 1-6 to 1-11 adrift at half-time. It was all one-way traffic in the second half as Loughmore pulled away steadily for a 1-19 to 1-9 win.

County champions Clonmel Commercials were emphatic winners, 3-22 to 0-7, over Ardfinnan, with a host of inter-county men underlining their title-retaining potential.

Upperchurch-Drombane were 1-11 to 1-7 winners over Galtee Rovers in a keen tussle at Dundrum. The Church had a slight edge at half-time, 0-6 to 0-5, but a smashing goal by Tony Egan put Galtees ahead 1-6 to 0-8 seven minutes into the second half. Upperchurch responded with three points in three minutes and Niall Grant’s goal after 54 minutes set the seal on their win.

Former county hurler Kieran Bergin grabbed a hat-trick of goals as Killenaule got the better of Kildangan on a 4-14 to 4-7 scoreline. Kildangan were making their debut in this championship and had an Andy Loughnane goal in the first minute. But Bergin shot his first goal after 13 minutes, then Michael Doyle added another for Killenaule as they moved 2-6 to 1-6 ahead at the break.

Kildangan resumed in blistering fashion, goals by Barry Hogan and Andy Loughnane putting them four points clear after 33 minutes. From here on though Killenaule ruled the roost with Bergin netting twice.

Kilsheelan-Kilcash edged out J K Brackens in a thriller, 1-11 to 1-10. Kilsheelan had the wind in the first half and led at half-time 1-6 to 0-3, goalkeeper Evan Comerford getting their goal from a penalty approaching half-time.

JK Brackens had a great third quarter and a goal by Shane Scully brought them level before he again pointed to put them ahead. In a hectic finish, Kilsheelan, with Comerford again on the score sheet, just got home.

Aherlow Gaels had a 1-9 to 0-9 win over their West Tipp rivals Eire Óg, Annacarty. The Gaels led at half-time 1-5 to 0-7 and comfortably contained Eire Óg after that.

Ballyporeen were easy winners over Cahir, 3-15 to 1-12, while Moyle Rovers saw off the challenge of Arravale Rovers, 1-14 to 1-8. The all-Mid division clash saw Moyne-Templetuohy defeat Moycarkey-Borris 1-7 to 0-8.

In hurling, Nenagh Eire Óg followed up their county championship win over Roscrea with an emphatic drubbing of Ballina - 4-24 to 0-14 - in the North SHC. Nenagh were all over their rivals in the first half and led at half-time 1-17 to 0-6. There was now way back for Ballina as Nenagh added three further goals int he second half. Paddy Murphy (2), James Mackey and Killian Gleeson were their goalscorers.

Equally emphatic in victory were Kilruane McDonaghs who saw off the Lorrha challenge on a 3-22 to 2-14 scoreline. Kilruane did the damage early on with goals from Niall O Meara, Kieran Cahill and Cian Darcy to lead 3-12 to 0-8 at half-time. Lorrha did better after the break without ever threatening to overhaul their rivals, David Fogarty and ‘Bonner’ Maher getting their goals.

Borris-Ileigh accounted for Silvermines by 2-19 to 1-8. The Mines started well to lead 0-6 to 0-4 but Borris had a Matt Stapleton goal after 17 minutes and led at half-time 1-6 to 0-6.

Borris looked to be pulling away early in the second half when Jason Forde netted for Silvermines to bring them back into the game. It was only a temporary reprieve as Borris once more asserted themselves. with a goal by Kieran Maher late on sealing the win.

In the other North SHC game played Burgess were 1-21 to 0-12 winners over Templederry, while in the South SHC Mullinahone recorded a 2-16 to 0-10 victory over Ballingarry.

The North quarter-final pairings are: Kilruane McDonaghs v Newport; Kiladangan v Borrisoleigh; Toomevara v Portroe; Nenagh Eire Óg v Burgess.