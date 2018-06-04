Home»Sport»Soccer

Colm Collins: ‘I didn’t see it coming’

Monday, June 04, 2018

By Tony Leen

Sports Editor

Clare midfielder Gary Brennan didn’t quite issue the almost obligatory apology to the travelling Banner support, but he came as near as makes no difference.

“Kerry fairly tore us apart,” he said ruefully. “ I feel bad for the Clare people who came down looking for a performance, because we certainly didn’t give them what we intended to.”

The captain reckoned Clare were in as good a shape physically and mentally as he could remember, and yet their semi-final challenge was stillborn.

“You give Kerry credit, but that was a long way off the intensity we intended to bring, and have brought to games in the past.

“I can’t put my finger on why that was the case, and there’s no doubt Kerry are in fine fettle with a lot of options, but that was well off from us.

“Maybe the fact that we are not exposed to Division One pace was an issue but we weren’t coming down to make up numbers or look for moral victories.”

His manager Colm Collins described the result as “terrible”, admitting: “You’d have to be totally disappointed with how we played.

“We were defending from behind, which you can’t do with quality forwards. It’s vital if you are going up against players of that calibre you have got to make the primary ball a contest, and we didn’t in too many areas.

“The times where we did win possession, instead of attacking we stopped and turned back and gave them time to reset. I’m just at a loss to explain that display.”

Collins said that the margin of the defeat was less relevant than the fact that Clare lost and didn’t perform.

They might have set up more defensively, but the visitors didn’t come to Killarney trying “not to lose”, he said.

“The margin, while terrible, doesn’t matter to me. We lost the game. You’ve got to try and win the game. But too many of our attacks were ponderous and slow. This is a really tough defeat, I’ve got to say I didn’t see it coming.”


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

More in this Section

Kerry: Something bold, something new?

Mark Breheny adjusts to life outside Sligo’s band of brothers

‘There’s a buzz when you see upsets all over the country’, says David Tubridy

Éamonn Fitzmaurice admits Kerry link with fans ‘has suffered’


Breaking Stories

Michael O’Neill finds positives in Northern Ireland’s defeat against Costa Rica

Bryson DeChambeau wins Memorial Tournament after play-off

Roberto Mancini hoping Italy can tighten up at the back

Stephens and Keys into French Open quarters as Wozniacki struggles

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 02, 2018

    • 1
    • 7
    • 10
    • 17
    • 35
    • 37
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »