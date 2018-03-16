Colin Healy appointed head of academy at Cork City

With the national underage leagues set to get underway this weekend, Cork City FC are delighted to announce their new academy structure and management for the coming season.

Former City player and ex-Republic of Ireland international Colin Healy has taken on the role of Head of Academy, while he will also be Head Coach of the club’s Under 19 team.

Speaking to CorkCityFC.ie, General Manager Paul Wycherley said: “Over the close season, there were a number of discussions about the best set-up for our underage teams and we took the decision to put an academy structure in place. John Caulfield, Pat Lyons, as Chair of The Board, together with the rest of the board were key to this. The appointment of Colin, and the academy structure is a hugely important development for the long-term future of the club. ”

“Colin is the ideal appointment to head up and oversee our new structure. He has a wealth of experience of the game at all levels, worked his way through the coaching qualifications, and knows both Cork football and Cork City FC extremely well.”

“I have seen at first hand over the last number of weeks the professionalism and dedication he will bring to the role, and that can only benefit the young players who come through our academy structure.”

Healy also offered his thoughts on his appointment, saying: “I got involved with coaching the Under 19s last season and really enjoyed it. Cork City have enjoyed a lot of success at underage level in recent years, and that is something I believe we can build on in the coming years.”

“This is an exciting opportunity for me and for all of the coaches, as we look to work with the young players and give them every possible opportunity to make the very best of their talent to progress their careers in the game.”

“There is brilliant work being done at grassroots level at clubs all over the city and county and, indeed, further afield. As a club, we have worked closely with the Cork Schoolboy’s League and the Cork Youth League over the last several years, and I look forward to building on those relationships and on the excellent work those leagues and clubs are doing.”

“There is a clear pathway from Under 15 level through to the first team, and it is up to all of those of us working in the academy to give the players every opportunity to progress as far as they can.”

At Under 19 level, Healy will be assisted by Richie Holland and their goalkeeping coach Colm Bermingham.

City’s Under 17s will be managed by Brendan O’Sullivan, working alongside Head Coach Liam Kearney, with Cathal Lordan and Alan Belmajdoub also joining the coaching staff.

The Under 15 team will be again managed by Billy Woods and his assistant Dan Murray, with Cormac Cotter and Anthony Fennelly also on the coaching staff.