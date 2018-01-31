In hurling, there is no longer a Kilkenny that bestrides the narrow world like a colossus but in football there is.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
It should be most exciting year in GAA history. So why doesn’t it feel that way?
Breaking Stories
Ireland name nine new caps in U20 team
Scotland name centre for first start against Wales
Aubameyang joins old teammate Mkhitaryan at Arsenal for club-record fee
GAA buy farmland to harvest homegrown pitches
Lifestyle
The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away
Hopefully she had an idea...
Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job