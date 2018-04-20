Coach of year gong for Ioannis Liapakis

He suffered heartache and bitter frustration in the dying moments of the National Cup final, but there was a tincture of consolation yesterday for passionate UCD Marian head coach Ioannis Liapakis, named SuperLeague coach of the year.

The Greek was incandescent with rage when he was called for a technical foul in the dying moments of the cup final defeat to Templeogue, as his side was going up court for the tieing basket. But Marian bounced back from that to lift the league title for the first time in 40 years.

DCU Saints star Dee Proby has been awarded Player of the Year after finishing the season as top scorer and top rebounder of the league, averaging 32 points and 19 rebounds per game.

There’s further recognition for Maree starlet Eoin Rockall who is named Young Player of the Year — the third season in a row one of the rising stars in Irish basketball has been acknowledged.

In the Women’s Super League, DCU Mercy’s Sarah Woods has scooped the Player of the Year award after a phenomenal season for Mark Ingle’s side. DCU were crowned cup champions back in January, with Sarah scooping the MVP award for her team on the day.

But there’s recognition too for their Kildare rivals Courtyard Liffey Celtics, with young Irish international Sorcha Tiernan named Young Player of the Year while head coach, Mark Byrne has won the Coach of the Year award.

In the Men’s Division One, league winners Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin produced a gem in Daniel Jokubaitis, who won Player of the Year award, but there was double delight for Ballincollig with Dylan Corkery scooping the Young Player of the Year and head coach, Kieran O’Sullivan winning the Coach of the Year awards.

In the women’s equivalent, the Young Player of the Year and the Coach of the Year gongs go to Cork, with Hollie Herlihy and James Fleming of Fr Mathews honoured after a standout campaign.

Men’s Super League Player of the Year: Dee Proby (DCU Saints);

Super League Young Player: Eoin Rockall (Maree);

Duper League Coach: Ioannis Liapakis (UCD Marian);

Men’s Division One Player: Daniel Jokubaitis (Killorglin);

Men’s Division One Young Player: Dylan Corkery (Ballincollig);

Men’s Division One Coach: Kieran O’Sullivan (Ballincollig)

Women’s Super League Player of the Year: Sarah Woods (DCU Mercy);

Women’s Super League Young Player: Sorcha Tiernan (Courtyard Liffey Celtics);

Women’s Super League Coach: Mark Byrne (Courtyard Liffey Celtics);

Women’s Division One Player: Kelly O’Hallahan (Marble City Hawks);

Women’s Division One Young Player: Hollie Herlihy (Fr Mathews);

Women’s Division One Coach: James Fleming (Fr Mathews)

