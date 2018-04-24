With the Kerry club championship finals fixed for next weekend, the county league action took centre-stage on Saturday and Sunday.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
Better coaching starting to drip all the way down to grassroots
Breaking Stories
How to lose friends and alienate snooker players at the Crucible
Tickets for Munster Senior Hurling Championship games to go on sale next Tuesday
Jamie Jones defeats former champion Shaun Murphy in World Snooker Championship
Lifestyle
New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon
The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away
Hopefully she had an idea...
Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job