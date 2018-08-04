Home»Sport»Soccer

PAT KEANE: Closing the gate after the horse has bolted

Saturday, August 04, 2018

I can’t imagine the handicapper derived a whole lot of enjoyment watching the concluding stages of the €59,000 to the winner Connacht Hotel Handicap at Galway on Monday night.

Uradel, right, gets the better of stablemate Limini to win the Connacht Hotel Handicap at Galway on Monday. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Related Articles

BULLETIN: Du Plantier evidence tampered with - GSOC investigation; Closing post offices to be revealed end of August

Thousands of pilgrims climb Croagh Patrick on Reek Sunday

Pharma giant GSK announces major restructuring drive to cut £400m in costs

Johnny Ronan's €2.5m plans for underground office extension refused by An Bord Pleanála

More in this Section

Viadera could be the horse to take Lyons to next level


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Joint-leader Poulter vows to go on offensive as he chases WGC victory

Seismic Saturday assured in Killarney

Young at heart of defence for the Kingdom

Hughes keeping rural farming fire burning

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 01, 2018

    • 3
    • 27
    • 38
    • 40
    • 43
    • 46
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »