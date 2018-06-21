Clare to contest Munster final suspensions

Donal Moloney has confirmed he and David Reidy will contest their proposed suspensions in front of the Central Hearings Committee (CHC) in Croke Park this Saturday.

Clare will use video evidence to argue their point that the red card handed to Reidy by referee James Owens in Cusack Park last Sunday was wrong, while Moloney will try and prove that he was not guilty of minor interference with linesman Johnny Murphy and the Tipperary management on the sideline in Thurles the previous weekend.

As it stands, Reidy will miss out on Sunday week’s Munster final against Cork in Semple Stadium because of a one-match ban for striking with minimal force and Moloney is understood to be facing a recommended ban of at least three months.

Moloney said they will accept the findings of Saturday’s hearings.

He started: “Well, David is more important than I am. It doesn’t matter whether I am on the top tier of the stand or down on the pitch because we’re all mic-ed up and we’ve had different scenarios during the league and I went up to the gantry and Gerry (O’Connor) stayed down on the sideline. I did maor foirne for a couple of days.

We mix it up and change it around and Gerry had done maor foirne.

“Last Sunday, Gerry was in the front row of the stand and Gavin (Keary) was maor foirne, so that’s really of little consequence but David is key and I think, to be honest, we would hope that he could get some part to play.

“Video evidence probably shows he’s not guilty of the charges put against him but I’m not going to pre-empt the CCCC (Central Competitions Control Committee) — they have their processes and their duties and we will absolutely respect whatever decision they come up with.”

Moloney added: “I would always have respected officials and opposing team managers. We’ve great relationships with opposing team managements. We sometimes find this to be a lonely spot so we confer and collaborate behind the scenes quite a lot, much more than people actually think.

“We compare notes when we’re in difficult spots and so on. That is always part of it.

“I am obviously going to appeal and whatever decision is made we will absolutely respect it.”

Seadna Morey is considered a doubt for the clash with Cork due to a dead leg, which forced him off against Limerick in Ennis.

I was just talking to Seadna, he was just working in Dublin today and he just started his rehab programme. The bruising hadn’t gone down sufficiently until today for him to start his rehab so he’s doubtful at the minute unfortunately.

“But look, it’s a dead leg, he got a knee into the thigh, so basically we have got to monitor him on a daily basis between now and Sunday week. It will be (50-50).

“That’s what the physios are saying to us and that’s what he’s saying himself. But he’s a pretty quick healer, that’s the only thing I’ll say. Everyone else is good.”