Of all the days I have been with RTÉ, yesterday was definitely the toughest, writes Anthony Daly.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
Limerick just don’t like coming out to our field
Banner must now drive on for greater days ahead
What do you do with a wounded animal? Kill
Breaking Stories
Andre Silva expecting tough battle against Morocco
Football rumours from the media
How the day unfolded as Brooks Koepka successfully defended US Open title
World Cup player watch: Mexico revel in shock victory over Germany
Lifestyle
New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job