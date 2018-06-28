Claire Rockall after defeat: The effort was there but the shots wouldn’t drop

The disappointment was clear to see in the Irish camp as Sarah Woods reflected on her team’s disappointing performance in last night’s defeat to Luxembourg.
Woods said: “It was a very disappointing as we knew what they were capable of doing but the bottom line is that when you are playing a team of that class you need to turn up.”
The DCU Mercy ace forward was miffed as she was a member of the Irish side that defeated Luxembourg last year.
Woods added: “ I know people will probably laugh when I say we have the potential to beat this Luxembourg team but when you get a slow start in the opening quarter and shots don’t drop the inevitable happens.”
Claire Rockall also cut a deflated figure.
“Luxembourg basically took us out at what we are good at and scoring became very difficult for the majority of our side including yours truly.”
