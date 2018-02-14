Cillian O’Sullivan says Páirc Tailteann redevelopment ‘long overdue’

Meath footballer Cillian O’Sullivan has welcomed the green light to redevelop their Páirc Tailteann GAA base, describing it as “long overdue”.

Meath clubs have confirmed their support for the construction of a new 21,000 capacity all-seater stadium on the existing Brews Hill site in Navan.

It follows the granting of planning permission for redevelopment and a passionate plea from four-times All-Ireland winning football manager Sean Boylan for clubs to back the project.

Meath GAA has confirmed that they will establish a Páirc Tailteann Development Committee that will attempt to raise €2m in the next two years.

Meath clubs are already repaying levies for construction of the county’s Dunganny training centre and have agreed an “additional levy be introduced initially for seven years”.

In the case of a senior club in Meath, payments would increase by €1,000 to €2,500.

Boylan told club delegates on Monday night that “the GAA needs a really big and really good stadium in north Leinster and I believe it should be Páirc Tailteann”.

O’Sullivan, Meath’s influential attacker who will feature in Sunday’s important Division 2 tie against Cavan, agreed that an upgrade is necessary. “It’s long overdue,” said O’Sullivan.

“It’s like the boom, everyone is looking around at everyone getting these developments and people are trying to jump on board and make sure they’re not left behind. I don’t know much of the ins and outs of it but hopefully I won’t be retired by the time it’s done. That’s how these things can tend to go. But I’m definitely looking forward to it, playing in a modern stadium.”

It’s understood that phase one of the project will be the completion of a 4,000 capacity all-seater stand at a cost of €10m with construction on this hoped to begin in early 2019.