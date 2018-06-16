Home»Sport»Soccer

Ciara Casey seeks to defend ‘Close’ title

Saturday, June 16, 2018
James O’Connor

Defending champion Ciara Casey (Hermitage) heads a 68 strong field when the Irish Women’s Close Championship tees off in Enniscrone this morning.

Casey will face competition from a number of Irish internationals including Jessica Ross and Sinead Sexton while district champions Shannon Burke and Julie McCarthy will also be amongst those seeking glory on a tricky links course.

Casey comes into the tournament off the back of a top 20 finish in the St Rule trophy at St Andrews and is bidding to become the first champion to successfully defend the trophy since Tricia Mangan in 2006.

Ross also performed well at the St Rule Trophy, finishing 17th. The Clandeboye golfer boasts the lowest handicap of the field (+3.4).

Accompanying Ross in the final group is County Louth’s Deirdre Smith, who will be looking to add another Irish Women’s Close championship to her CV. The secondary school teacher won the event in 2004 at the Island GC, and her experience will play a big part on this championship course.

Ulster duo Olivia Mehaffey and Paula Grant are notable absentees after the pair represented GB&I in the Curtis Cup last weekend.

Despite the 14.5-3.5 defeat to the US, Mehaffey secured 2.5 points while Grant posted 0.5 at Quaker Ridge, New York.

The Irish Women’s Close Championship was last played on this Co Meath course in 2014, when Mary Doyle (The Heath) beat Jessica Carty on the 17th green, and Doyle returns as one of the favourites.

Today, competitors will play 36 holes stroke play, with 32 players qualifying for the Championship Matchplay and the next 16 qualifiers competing for the Ita Wallace Plate.


