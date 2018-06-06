Champions Galway still getting better, says Ollie Canning

Ollie Canning believes Galway are even stronger this year and have grown in confidence as a result of winning the All-Ireland title.

Also, he believes they are on course to have a crack at retaining the Liam MacCarthy Cup for the first time since 1988.

His younger brother Joe turned in another superb display at the weekend, as they backed up their win over Kilkenny by putting Wexford to the sword to reach a fourth successive Leinster final.

“Galway are very, very solid this year. Lots of the players have settled in. They seem to be playing with a bit of confidence they gained from the All-Ireland last year, which is always very pleasing,” said Canning

Micheal Donoghue and the management would have to be delighted looking on recently. Galway were long enough taking heavy beatings from the likes of Kilkenny down through the years. It’s nice to turn the table on those teams now.

Canning was speaking at a Sky Sports GAA Roadshow event at the Liam Mellows GAA Club in Galway.

The Portumna clubman won four club All-Irelands and four All Stars, but never managed to secure the Liam MacCarthy Cup during a stellar career.

Canning said he would have thoroughly enjoyed playing in the new round-robin format.

“I would really like to have played in it. It’s a debate down through the years: The amount of training sessions to matches we had at this time of the year. It was completely out of sync and the problem had to be addressed,” said Canning.

“The round-robin system is very enjoyable, so far. There are so many games you can hardly follow all of them.

I know some teams are playing four weeks in a row and that’s probably a bit taxing. If they could put in an extra week break for teams, that would probably be a better format.

“If your rest week was the first week, then you play four weeks in a row and that’s very tough, especially with the likes of Waterford. I’m sure Derek McGrath would have liked to have had time to get a few guys fit.

“They are really paying the price this year for having injuries.”