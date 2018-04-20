Officials from England and France sold visions of a bright new order, when they took a wrecking ball to the Heineken Cup, writes Brendan O’Brien
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
More to Mick than rugged survival
Breaking Stories
Saints take a point but remain in deep trouble
Victor Moses harms Burnley's top-six hopes
Dejan Lovren back in training for Liverpool
Gamers are worried the death of PES will follow the end of Konami’s partnership with Uefa
Lifestyle
New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon
The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away
Hopefully she had an idea...
Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job