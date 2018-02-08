CBC turn on power to demolish brave Clement’s

Christian Brothers College are through to the semi-finals of the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup after victory over a brave St Clement’s side at Temple Hill yesterday.

While Christians outscored their opponents 9-2 on the try count, they certainly did not get things their own way especially in the opening half when it was only an injury-time try that saw them lead 17-10 at the interval.

Christians head coach Tommy Crowe acknowledged those early struggles.

“I suppose it took a while to break Clement’s down. I thought they had great fighting spirit there and took their chances in the first half.

“It was level for a long time but once we got going, we showed a bit of composure and a bit of attitude on the ball.

“We got a couple of quick scores after half-time and it was just a matter of seeing it out but I thought they were fantastic.

“The scoreline did not reflect the game whatsoever.”

Robert Hedderman opened the scoring with a penalty for Christians after 13 minutes but Clement’s levelled with a long-range penalty from John Bateman.

Christians were back in front two minutes later when Adam O’Connor scored in the corner and Hedderman expertly converted.

Back came Clement’s and a move involving Evan Barrett and Bateman sent Adam Marshall in for a try which Bateman converted to tie up the scores.

Deep in stoppage time a break by Ronan Barry saw Hedderman touch down in the corner and he again converted to give CBC a 17-10 half-time lead.

“We knew we had to straighten up a small bit in the second half and had to be a bit more direct,” Crowe remarked

Four minutes into the second half prop Robert Loftus charged his way over the line for a Christians try and Eoghan Barrett burst through the defence minutes later for a 29-10 lead.

The Christians pack was rampant with Anthony Ryan, Cian Hurley, Loftus and Ben Roche excelling.

Two further tries from O’Connor and one each from Barrett and Hedderman made it 53-10 with 10 minutes remaining.

Clement’s never gave up and they were rewarded with a try following a quickly-taken penalty that saw Evan Griffin send Shane Brosnahan in. Bateman converted.

Scott Buckley completed the scoring three minutes from time to seal Christians’ place in today’s draw.

Munster Schools Senior Cup: CBC 58 - St Clement’s 17

CBC: R Hedderman; J O’Hea, E Barrett, T Downes, A O’Connor; E Monohan, J O’Riordan; R Loftus, D Good, L Masters; A Ryan, C Hurley; J Willis, R Barry, B Roche.

Replacements: C Rasmussen, D O’Connor, H Fitzgerald, D McAuliffe, S Buckley, F Burke, L Kahn, C Whooley, H Riordan, M Bowen.

ST. CLEMENTS: Alex Kiely; Adam Kiely, A Marshall, J Bateman, C O’Brien; E Barrett, E Griffin; C Byrne, A Ahern, A Stacey; A Lloyd, D Bridgeman; C Heelan, S Duggan, S Brosnahan.

Replacements: D Lee, E Keenan-Quinn, G O’Byrne, K McCarthy, R Dunne, M Kiely, J Neville, A Fitzgerald, A Walsh, N Curry.

Referee: C Harrington (MAR).